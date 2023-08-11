Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin's Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma's version of Kaavaalaa will leave you in splits

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most popular telly couples. The two are currently spending some romantic time in the exotic Maldives. The power couple enjoys a good fan following on social media and makes adorable and funny videos to regale their fans. Today Neil and Aishwarya have posted another reel from Maldives dancing to the popular song Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer which is sure to tickle your funny bone. Take a closer look.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma make the new version of Kaavaala

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are courting hilarious responses for their new video dancing to the item number Kaavaalaa from the Rajnikanth starrer Jailer. The video is captioned as “the new version of Kaavaalaa’’ as the duo is dressed in color-coordinating breezy white outfits and they begin dancing to the song. But soon the dance number turns funny when Neil while performing a move accidentally hits Aishwarya at the back of her head. He starts cutely apologising for his action but Sharma begins hitting him while the former starts laughing at her grumpy face. Bhatt continues laughing at her while Sharma pushes him aside walking away.

Take a look at the video here

The power couple had flown to the Maldives a few days back for Bhatt’s 36th birthday celebrations. They fell in love with the beautiful locations of the place. They have been entertaining their fans with all kinds of pictures and videos from their warm welcome at the resort, tasting all the different cuisines, romantic candlelight dinner at the beach where Bhatt cut his birthday cake to taking a special cruise ride.

More about Neil and Aishwarya

For the uninformed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had first met on the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein where they essayed the roles of Virat and Pakhi. Although they were not romantically paired opposite each other, they ended up falling in love in real life and announced their engagement on 27 January 2021. On 30 November 2021, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Ujjain. After the show took a generational Neil, Aishwarya along with co-star Ayesha Singh made an exit from the show. As of now, they have not announced any new projects.

