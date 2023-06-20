Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Abhishek Nigam, Bhavika Sharma roped in as new leads? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of the viewers with its engaging content. The show has been audiences' favourite since its inception, and the love triangle plot received immense love from viewers. Speaking about the upcoming twist, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon see a generation leap and new actors will be roped in to play the lead roles. Several names such as Fahmaan Khan, Ulka Gupta, Shakti Arora and more were said to be a part of the show. Reportedly, two popular stars have been finalised to play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Abhishek Nigam, Bhavika Sharma to join GHKPM?

According to the India Forums report, popular actors Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma have been roped in to play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-generation leap. A source informed the publication that Abhishek and Bhavika Sharma have shot for the mock episode of the show and they have been finalised to play the lead roles. Today, on June 20, Bhavika and Abhishek are also shooting for the promo. The makers will soon treat the audience with a glimpse of the post-leap episodes by releasing a promo.

Rekha to introduce new cast:

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Bollywood evergreen actress Rekha would shoot for the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo on Sunday, June 18, at a hotel in Mumbai. In the promo, Rekha will be introducing the next generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also, the shoot has been scheduled in two segments, where the actress will be seen narrating the story forward.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Post the generation leap, the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will revolve around two female leads and a male lead. The current lead actors that are Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt will not be a part of the show post-leap. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

