Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma to quit show midway?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The show is quite popular amongst the audience and enjoys a massive number of viewers. Owing to its interesting plot, the show has hooked the attention of the audience and continues to do so. Its sudden twists and turns and high-octane drama are loved by the viewers. However, a recent report has surfaced that one character will take leave and this came as a shock to the audience.

Aishwarya Sharma to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya Sharma who essays the role of Pakhi in the show has been part of the show for the last two and a half years. However, a report in ETimes confirmed that the actress will now take her leave and explore further opportunities. However, this move was planned by the makers of the show to reward the audience with an interesting twist in the coming days. According to reports, the actress has already completed her shoot. However, the actress seems to be okay with this move as she shared, “Nothing remains forever. Besides, an artiste has to keep trying different and challenging characters.”

‘I will miss shooting with my husband, Neil’

Aishwarya expressed that she is grateful for the memories she made on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Talking about the memories, she shared, “I will definitely miss shooting with my favourite co-star and my husband Neil the most. I don’t know whether I will get to work with him ever again. Yeh show mere liye hi bana tha because I got the most precious thing of my life-my life partner Neil. I am grateful to my producers and the unit of the show.”

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and tied the knot in November 2021.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are also planning interesting twists and turns for the upcoming episodes of the show.

