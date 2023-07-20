Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia announce baby boy's name; Watch

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are among the well-known and adored celebrity couple in the entertainment world. The duo has been on cloud nine as they recently embraced parenthood for the first time. For the uninformed, Tanvi and Aditya welcomed their baby boy on June 19, 2023. The couple is very active on social media and has been sharing updates with their fans throughout this wonderful journey. Exactly one month later, on July 19, they happily revealed the name of their baby boy on social media.

Tanvi and Aditya announce baby boy's name:

A few hours ago, Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia took to their social media handles and announced the name of their baby boy. The couple shared a video where they were seen playfully busting balloons of several names that started with the letter 'R' such as Kahaan, Kushal, Kishan, Kabir and Kiaan. Finally, they then named their son as Krishay. Sharing this amazing clip, the duo wrote, "Happiness found us with YOU- KRISHAY KAPADIA #everythingbeginsfromhere."

Watch the video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up, fans and friends flooded the comment section of this post and congratulated the couple. Niti Taylor wrote, "So cute congratulations to the both of you," Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "My Krishay," Vihan V Verma wrote, "Thu Thu Thu," and several others such as Pooja Gor, Harsh Rajput, Sunayana Fozdar, Krishna Bhatt commented on the post.

About Tanvir Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia's love tale:

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia first met while working on the show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum and got engaged on December 24, 2013. They got married on February 16, 2021, in a small and private wedding in South Mumbai.

On January 1, 2023, Tanvi Thakkar and her husband, Aditya Kapadia announced their exciting news to their fans. They shared a cute and filmy poster on their Instagram handle, where their names were at the top, and the title below read, "Meet the Parents first comes love, then comes baby," revealing the happy news of their pregnancy.

On the professional front, Tanvi Thakkar was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

