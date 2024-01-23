Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar strongly reacts to body shaming: 'Stop apologizing'

Tanvi Thakkar is known for her appearance in shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress recently embraced motherhood after she and her husband, Aditya Kapadia, welcomed a baby boy on June 19 last year. A few days back, she revealed that her baby boy was hospitalized. Recently, Tanvi took to social media and shared a video putting forth her opinions on body shaming.

Tanvi Thakkar talks about embracing and accepting oneself

Sharing a little back story, Tanvi Thakkar dropped an eight-minute-long video clip, wherein she can be seen talking about body shaming and accepting bodily changes post-pregnancy. Tanvi said, "It's 2:48 in the morning, and the reason why I'm recording this video right now is, if I think of recording it tomorrow, I may actually change my mind, because I don't want to get into any controversy."

She added, "In the beginning of the video, I wanted to apologize for looking like shit, because it's so late at night and be sleep, since I've not slept for so many months and had a one night of peaceful sleep, also, I thought, I'll apologize, but again, why should I apologize to you for looking like the way I do? Are you living my life? No. Why do we usually apologize to others? I'm so sorry I'm looking like this. It's just that, you know, I've had a crazy day. No, stop apologizing."

In the clip, you can also hear the actress talking about one of her experiences where she was in tears after her friend shared an incident with her. Opening up about the incident, Tanvi revealed how her friend, after bumping into someone, fat-shamed that woman. Thakkar explained, "I had gone out for dinner with a couple of friends, and one of my friends at the table spoke about bumping into someone at the lift, as a conversational starter, actually. Now, this someone was a common friend of all of us."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress expressed anger and grief simultaneously at her friend's actions and words. She revealed that she was in tears after locking herself in the washroom.

Tanvi Thakkar encourages women not to get pressurized

Addressing her experiences and postpartum body changes, Tanvi Thakkar said, "It's been seven months since my baby is born, but my body is not.... I feel that this is somebody else's body. I motivate myself so much because sometimes of what people think."

Opening up more about the encouraging words, she explained, "To all the women out there, men will never understand this. To all the women out there, if you hear something like this, don't just say how mean, correct the person. I don't mean fight with the person, but at least correct the person. Because men generally don't understand what pain is like, what the stress feels like, and what women go through."

The actress also had a strong message stating how important it is for women to understand what self-love is, "Women need to stand up. Stop apologizing to people for the way you look. For the way your body is. Accept yourself. Change. Of course you have to take care of your health. Go to the gym and do all of that. But don't do it because of people's pressure. And if you find something wrong, if somebody's saying something, stand up and correct them and stop apologizing."

