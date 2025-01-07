Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sheezan Khan announces his exit; pens long note

Sheezan Khan, who was seen essaying the role of Bhavi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has announced his departure from the show. This announcement comes after Bhavika Sharma and Sheezan Khan confirmed their exit from the show while talking to Pinkvilla.On January 6, the actor took to social media to announce his exit.

In a long post on his official Instagram handle, Sheezan Khan expressed gratitude for getting so much love for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. His note begins with, "Sooooooooo what can i say about this one! Itna kam dino me itna saara pyaar!!! Truly a Happy New Year! I can never forget this beautiful journey of #GHKKPM got to meet amazing people brilliant artists and this wonderful audience."

Check out Sheezan Khan's post here:

The actor also added that his character Bhavi will always be close to his heart. "Glad i could work on my craft through this wonderful character jitna thanks bolun utna kam hai!!! This is Sheezan Khan! See You Soon!! I Promise You This! #SK," concluded Khan.

Along with the note, Sheezan uploaded a series of pictures from the set, delighting fans. Whille the first photo features the actor posing with Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, the others are with the makers and other co-actos.

Advertisement

Hitesh Bharadwaj commented on the post, "Bhhai (red heart emoji)." Netizens showered their love in the comment section and expressed that they will miss seeing him on screen. One user wrote, "You Are A Great Actor @sheezan9 Bhaiya…I will miss as bhavi." Another wrote, "you all are great in acting and we will love you always."

Fo the unversed, the buzz is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will take another leap, post which new faces will be seen. News about the new actors have been kept under wrap.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Bhavika Sharma CONFIRMS her exit; reveals more details about the leap