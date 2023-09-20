Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt reunite with cast for Ganpati celebrations

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in full swing. Celebrities from the glamor world are spotted visiting various pandals for Ganpati darshan and also visiting their close ones. Celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Malik, Bharti Singh, and Aneri Vajani among many others have bought Ganpati Bappa home. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt also reunited with other cast members for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Original cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Reunite for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a generational leap. Popular actor Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh exited the same along with most of the other cast members. Months before the leap, actress Aishwarya Sharma who played the character of Pakhi Chavan in the show also made an exit from the show. The initial cast of the show shared a close bond and had a ball of a time on the sets. Amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, some of the old cast members reunited. Vihan Verma who played the character of Mohit Chavan in the show invited other members over to his place for the festival.

Verma’s close friends Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Sheetal Maulik visited his place to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Aishwarya shared a glimpse of their mini-reunion on Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun reunion.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

Post-generation leap, actors Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora are roped in as new leads of the show. The story of the show revolves around Savi trying to make Ishaan's relationship with his mother better as he hates her for leaving him in his childhood.

More about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon got married. Post Aishwarya's exit from the show, Neil continued to be part of the same until the makers introduced the leap twist. Aishwarya immediately signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and is making her presence felt in the show with her quirky personality. Reports have it that Aishwarya and Neil might participate in Bigg Boss 17.

