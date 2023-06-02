Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma at loggerheads?

The ongoing cold war between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's actresses Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya has captured the attention of the town. Despite being part of the show since its beginning, reports suggest that Ayesha and Aishwarya never developed a friendship, and rumors of their feud frequently made headlines. Recently, it was revealed that the two actresses have unfollowed each other on social media. Although there hasn't been a major altercation, a constant buzz of tension between the two actresses has always lingered.

Sources talk about the tension between Ayesha and Aishwarya:

A source close to the production house told ETimes TV, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma were never particularly close friends. They maintained a professional relationship as colleagues, and while they initially collaborated on promotional content for the show, their dynamics have not been smooth for the past year due to some differences.

The source revealed that Aishwarya Sharma faced trolling due to her antagonist role in the show, which led to misunderstandings and created a rift between the two actresses. However, both Ayesha and Aishwarya have always maintained a high level of professionalism, and there have never been any major conflicts or issues on the set.

Aishwarya and Ayesha comment:

When the publication reached out to Ayesha about unfollowing Aishwarya, she refused to talk about it. She said, "I will never talk about this. I am just focused on shooting for the show." On the other hand, Aishwarya, who is presently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 in South Africa, responded with a brief message, saying, "I am not answerable, you can ask someone else about it."

Speaking about the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show is all set to take a generation leap and Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt will reportedly not be a part of the show post-leap. The show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

