Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora to shoot their last episode on THIS date

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. The show has hooked the attention of the audience for a while now and continues to do so by delivering engaging content. Its sudden twists and turns and high-octane drama are loved by the viewers. There were several reports recently which claimed that Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora's show will soon take a generation leap. Now there is a new update about the show.

Ayesha, Neil and Harshad will soon shoot their last episode:

According to the India Forums report, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora might shoot their last episode on the 15th of June. However, there is no confirmation on this as the date might be preponement or postponement. It is said that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will take a 20-year leap post and will revolve around grown-up Vinu and Saavi. As of now, the current cast of the show has been busy shooting and preparing for the final few episodes.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad). Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya are married and Virat unintentionally creates a nuisance in their relationship.

The show recently witnessed the exit of Aishwarya Sharma who essayed the role of Patralekha. Post her exit Aishwarya is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Speaking of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

