Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma feels 'grateful' for her journey as Savi; talks about upcoming IshVi track

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, known to be the audiences' favorite soap opera, has been in the headlines for a few days now. The makers of this hit daily soap are all set to take the viewers on an adventurous ride by introducing a 10-year leap.

While many actors' journeys would end with the leap, lead actress Bhavika Sharma aka Savi will continue to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Bhavika was roped to play Savi on the show after it took a generation leap. Her performance resonated with the viewers and she became a household name.

Bhavika Sharma feels grateful for playing Savi:

While talking to India Forums, Bhavika Sharma expressed her gratefulness for essaying the role of Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She said, "I am grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to essay the role of Savi in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin."

Speaking about the traits of her character, Bhavika explained that her character Savi is a strong-headed and independent woman who never hesitates to express her opinions. Reminicising her journey in the show so far, the actress shared that it has been a one-of-a-kind experience portraying Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Bhavika shared that she has given her heart and soul to her character due to which fans resonated with her role.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Promo here-

Bhavika Sharma talks about IshVi fans:

For the uninformed, before the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's character's reunion. Shakti, who plays Ishaan, will not be a part of the show post-leap. However, makers are set to treat the audiences with Savi and Ishaan's marriage sequence.

Ishaan and Savi who are head over heels in love with each other, couldn't get together because of their life obstacles and loved ones. However, before Ishaan dies, viewers will finally see their IshVi's reunion.

Talking about it, Bhavika said, "The reunion and reconciliation are a gift for all the Ishvi fans. I am thankful and grateful for Ishvi fans who have showered with love, appreciation, and applause."

Information about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap:

Post the 10-year-leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, and Ankita Khare, aka Harini, have been retained. Whereas Shakti Arora (Ishaan), Sumit Singh (Reeva), and the Bhosale family members' journeys will end.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Kaveri Priyam would play the parallel lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap. Joining her will be Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and Sagar Saini, who will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Reports are that Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen playing the character of the new male lead in the show.

