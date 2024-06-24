Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma opens up on her new look, calls it comfortable and classy

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captured viewers' attention with its intriguing plot twists and characters. Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma star in the lead roles. Recently, the show has jumped ahead by seven years, and a new promo has been released introducing both lead actors in their roles.

Bhavika Sharma embraces Savi's elegant new look post-leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an interview with Times Entertainment, Bhavika Sharma shared that her portrayal of Savi has been unique. With the show's seven-year leap, Savi's appearance has changed.

Previously, as a college student, Savi sported a trendy look. Now, as a mature woman, she dresses in sarees complemented by bindi and kajal.

Bhavika emphasized that the elegance of the new style comes from its simplicity. She also mentioned that she enjoys wearing Savi's new look because it is both stylish and comfortable.

Take a look at Bhavika Sharma’s post:

Bhavika’s look inspired by Alia Bhatt’s look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Hitesh Bharadwaj plays the role of Rajat, a single father in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. His daughter Sai is Savi's student, and despite Rajat being initially rude due to past experiences, Sai's presence brings him closer to Savi.

Post leap, Savi is portrayed as a school teacher, donning elegant sarees and a bindi, reminiscent of Alia Bhatt's look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bhavika Sharma has shared insights into her character's new appearance after the leap.

Fans response to new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The recent leap of 7 years in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has garnered impressive TRP ratings and a strong fan following, but the announcement of the leap disappointed many fans who didn't want Savi and Ishaan's pairing to end. Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's on-screen chemistry quickly won hearts, making them fan favorites.

However, the leap has led to Shakti Arora's departure, leaving viewers nostalgic for his presence. Despite this, Bhavika Sharma, Ankita Khare, Manasi Salvi, and Indraneel Bhattacharya remain key cast members post-leap.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) is an Indian Hindi-language TV drama that debuted on October 5, 2020, on Star Plus. Available on Disney+ Hotstar and produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it is loosely based on the Bengali serial Kusum Dola.

Initially featuring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma, the show transitioned to Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh as the second-generation leads from June 2023. In June 2024, the show took a 7-year leap with Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Amayra Khurana in key roles.

