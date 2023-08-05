Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma opens up on why it was difficult to win over audience as Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. After the show took a generation leap, the old cast, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora took an exit. They were replaced by my new faces, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. Bhavika Sharma stepped in to play the lead role of Savi. Now, in an interview, the actress opened up about how difficult it was to win over the audience with her performance given the popularity of the previous actors. Here's a closer look.

Bhavika Sharma on essaying the role of Savi

The actress shared that it has been a little difficult to win over the audience with her role as the previous cast was immensely popular in their roles. Fans were glued to the screen and enjoyed the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad). The news of their exit received an emotional response from fans. Talking about her role, Bhavika Sharma shared, "Honestly, It has been difficult. The previous cast has already set a benchmark with their performance. I think the audience, too, understands that a story has to move on. So, it took a little time, but the audience has finally started accepting us and has also been loving us, so it feels good now."

Take a look at Bhavika on the sets of the show:

Bhavika Sharma on why she didn't react initially

The actress further shared how she didn't react initially when she was offered the show. Bhavika said, "I was almost finalized for a show before GHKKPM. However, it did not work out. It broke my heart. Then I realized, until you start shooting for a show, you should not be happy. Because you never know what happens at the end moment. So when I was offered the show, I was very normal. Until I was called for the promo shoot. It was then that I realized that I was doing the show. Then I took my parents out for dinner."

On the other hand. Bhavika Sharma was previously seen as Santosh Sharma in the TV show Maddam Sir.

