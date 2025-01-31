Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma reflects on her journey as Savi; ‘This will stay with me always’

Popular television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is taking a leap today, marking the end of an era for its lead actors, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. The duo will not be part of the show post-leap, and the team recently wrapped up their final day of shooting.

Bhavika Sharma, who played Savi, took to social media to share a heartfelt note, reflecting on her journey and bidding an emotional farewell. She also uploaded a series of pictures of the special moments on the sets with co-actors Ankita Khare, Shikha Pandey, Varunn Jain, and Ankita Arora, among others.

Check out Bhavika Sharma’s post below:

“Playing Savi has been an unforgettable journey—full of new experiences, challenges, and joy. As I say goodbye to the show, I feel a mix of gratitude and nostalgia. Savi became a part of me, and the memories from this chapter will stay in my heart forever,” she wrote.

She expressed deep appreciation for the love and support she received from fans and acknowledged the rare impact Savi had, spanning two seasons. She also highlighted the strong bond she shared with the cast and crew, calling herself truly blessed for the experience.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie with the talented team and the bond we shared on set. I’m truly blessed for this experience and hope our paths cross again. A big thank you to the fans for all the love and appreciation. This journey will stay with me always,” she added.

Advertisement

Fans of the show have flooded social media with messages of love and support, expressing how much they will miss Bhavika in the role of Savi. One user wrote, “Savi is so special for me,” while another commented, “Thank you for giving us Savi.”

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enters a new phase, viewers eagerly await the changes the leap will bring. For the uninformed, the new storyline will feature Sanam Johar, Param Singh, and Vaibhavi Hankare in lead roles.