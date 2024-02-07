Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is becoming more and more interesting with every new episode. The latest twist in the show was Ishaan and Savi's unexpected wedding. Harini, who was in a coma, asks Ishaan to marry Savi and take care of her. Feeling guilty for the death of Savi's family members, Ishaan agrees to marry her. Despite the preparations for Ishaan's wedding with Reeva, he ends up marrying Savi instead.

The news shook the Bhosale family and in the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, they are planning to make Savi-Ishaan's wedding news official.

Ishaan feels guilty about the way Akkasaheb plans to announce the wedding

Yashwant and Nishikant talk about how to announce Ishaan and Savi's wedding to the public. They are worried that if people find out from someone else, it might bring a bad reputation to the Bhosale Institute. So, they decide to organize a lavish wedding reception for the couple. Yashwant suggests that they present the wedding as a charitable act, which upsets Ishaan. Yashwant then tells Nishikant to spread the story that Ishaan felt sorry for a girl who lost her family and out of kindness, he decided to take care of her.

Have a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) revolts against the same but Yashwant gets adamant and tells him that the reason behind the wedding is the same. However, Ishaan thinks to himself about the real reason for marrying Savi. He feels that it was because of him that Savi lost her entire family and to repent for his mistakes, he married Savi. Ishaan has kept this a secret from everyone.

Savi feels upset hiding the truth from her friends

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reaches college and her friend calls her. She tells her that they were all very worried about her and tried to reach out to her. They also planned to see her and her sister Harini in the hospital, however, Savi never answered or returned their calls. She tells her that they also reached her house but saw it locked. Savi feels guilty for not telling her friends the truth about her wedding with Ishaan Bhosale.

