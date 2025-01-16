Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Will Ashika's vicious plan spoil Rajat and Savi's new beginnings? Watch new PROMO

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, has been one of the top-rated shows and has been receiving immense love from the viewers. At present, the makers of this show are preparing for an upcoming leap in the show. Ahead of the leap, Savi and Rajat's lives are going to take a big turn because of Ashika's vicious plan. The channel has released the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their official Instagram profile giving audiences a sneak peek of the upcoming twist.

Star Plus uploaded the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo in which we can see how Savi and Rajat are happy as they are set for their new beginnings. Savi shares happy news with Rajat and informs him that she is pregnant with their child. Rajat and Savi are over the moon as they are set to start their new family and are hoping for a happy future. Someone then grabs Sai's hand and pulls her away from Savi and Rajat. They then search for Sai in the fair.

Sai is sitting in the merry-go-round and shouts for help. Suddenly the merry-go-round starts rotating very fast and Savi and Rajat panic. Ashika is seen putting Sai's life in danger to make Savi and Rajat's life hell.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's upcoming big twist here-

The caption of this promo read, "Savi aur Rajat ki zindagi mein aane wali hai ek badi khushkhabri, par kya unki khushiyon ko lag gayi hai kisi ki nazar?"

For those who don't know, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj have confirmed their exit from the show while talking to Pinkvilla. The actors even informed that new cast will be roped in after the leap.

Along with Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Kaveri Priyam, Pallavi Pradhan, Manasi Salvi, and more in pivotal roles.

