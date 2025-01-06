Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Bhavika Sharma CONFIRMS her exit; reveals more details about the leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to surprise audiences as the makers are introducing a new leap very soon. Bhavika Sharma, who plays the female protagonist in the show, confirmed that the show is heading for a leap and she, along with the current cast, will not be a part of the show after this transition. While exclusively speaking with Pinkvilla, Bhavika shared more details about the upcoming leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhavika Sharma confirmed, "Yes, we are going ahead with the leap." When asked whether she would be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap, Bhavika revealed, "No, I won't be a part. Nobody is going to be a part of the show. They will start a new chapter. A new season with a different story."

As the actress confirmed her exit, we inquired how her track in the show would come to an end. Upon being asked, Bhavika revealed that she has no information on how her track will conclude in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She exclusively told Pinkvilla that the current star cast will wrap up the shooting of the show by the end of January 2025.

We asked Bhavika whether she would appear on screens again immediately after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress said, "If I get good offers, why not."

For the uninformed, Bhavika Sharma was roped in to play the lead role in 2023 after Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's exit. Initially, Bhavika starred opposite Shakti Arora, who played Ishaan. Their track received immense love from viewers. However, the show took a leap of 7 years in June 2024 and Shakti's track concluded in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

At present, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in lead roles. While Bhavika essays the role of Savi, Hitesh plays Rajat. As now the leap is confirmed, fans will soon see new faces playing lead roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

