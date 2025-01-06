Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Hitesh Bharadwaj CONFIRMS his exit; says 'It was a good break for my career'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers are set to introduce a leap by the end of January 2025. The lead actors, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj will not be a part of the show post-leap. Earlier today, Bhavika exclusively informed Pinkvilla about her departure. Now, Hitesh, who essays Rajat, has confirmed his exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hitesh Bharadwaj confirmed that the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is planned to happen by the month's end. The actor spoke about his amazing journey on the show and shared, "It's been a good journey. I got an opportunity to work with an amazing team and actors. It was a good break for my career."

Hitesh explained how he was happy and also sad with his departure. He shared that he believes it's very important for the audience to get something new and fresh. The actor said, "The story is going ahead. It's a good time for an actor to do a show for 8-10 months or a year, and you can move forward and you can try something new. It's not the time where you spend 3-4 years of your life on a show or on a character."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin mentioned, "In my career, I have always done different roles. Those roles help me to get future projects. I am established that 'I'm working as an actor.'"

While Hitesh essays Rajat, Bhavika Sharma plays Savi. Rajat and Savi's on-screen relationship received immense love from fans. When we asked Hitesh about their off-screen equation, the actor shared, "We have an amazing bond. In fact, whenever we have time, we talk. I find her very talented. I have seen her work."

Hitesh praised Bhavika's acting and her passion for work. He said, "She is very sincere. I feel that the way I am passionate about my work, and I think about my involvement as an actor, I can see the same energy and enthusiasm in Bhavika. I think there is a connect as an actor. I connected with her as an artist. She is a wonderful artist. It was very nice to work with her. She is a very good co-actor."

When asked whether he has any information on how his track will conclude in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh revealed that he is not aware of how his track will end but said, "I know that the story will end on a good note. How will it end nicely that I don't know, but Rajat and Savi's story will get a closure." He assured that the fans would love to see the conclusion.

Spilling beans on his future plans, Hitesh shared that he is looking forward to exciting opportunities. He added, "I want to do something extraordinary in terms of as an actor." Hitesh explained how he essayed roles that revolved around the image of a 'lover boy.'

Speaking about his character, Rajat, Hitesh mentioned that he was supposed to play a mature character and thus essayed it in that way, and he is very happy he did this.

Along with Hitesh and Bhavika, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Kaveri Priyam, Pallavi Pradhan Sheezan Khan, Manasi Salvi, and more in pivotal roles.

