Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Param Singh opens up on show not making it to top 5 after leap

Popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap, and Param Singh, Sanam Johar, and Vaibhavi Hankare were roped in to essay the lead roles. Param, who plays Dr Neelkant Rane, recently spoke about the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings, which are witnessing a dip. For the uninformed, in the last TRP report, the show was out of the top 5.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Param Singh talked about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's low ratings effect on him and his thoughts about the TRPs. While talking to us, the actor even spoke about his bond with Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare. He even shed light on the traits of his character. Excerpts from the interview are below:

In the latest TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin didn't rank in top 5 shows. Do TRP ratings affect you?

It doesn't affect me directly, but indirectly, I do feel the pressure and tension setting in amongst the people around. I am neutral whether the TRP is high or low because viewership and acceptance aren't exactly in anyone's control. I experience sadness or happiness when I am emoting in a scene mainly. In the initial years, it did get the better of me, but it doesn't now because ranking and TRPs are subject to viewer's interest, in my opinion. I can just do my bit as an actor.

Advertisement

How is your bond with co-stars Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare in the show?

It's a good bond with the (Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare) two of them offscreen, and I enjoy doing scenes with them. They have a fresh and authentic approach to work. They are quiet, open, and present during the scenes. Above all, they are genuine humans and I am glad that I got an opportunity to work with them.

What traits of your character Neel match your real-life personality?

I think our honesty, loyalty, patience, and passion towards our profession would be some of the similar traits. I also feel that our inability to express is a common point. There's nothing fixed inside me and Neel because, in my opinion, all of us change with time and act according to situations.

Post leap, the storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around the life of Dr. Neelkant Rane (essayed by Param), Ruturaj (essayed by Sanam Johar) and Tejaswini (essayed by Vaibhavi).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!