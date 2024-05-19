Ayesha Singh, one of the television industry's most popular personalities, gained widespread recognition for portraying the character of Sai in the hit series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Most recently, she made a special appearance in the new show, Udne Ki Aasha.

Ayesha recently shared a series of pictures and revealed that she has been facing health challenges and penned an emotional caption along with the post.

Ayesha Singh opens up about health struggles

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame took to her Instagram handle and shared some beautiful pictures and a picture with a swollen face. The actress posted three beautiful pictures from a photoshoot and one with a swollen face.

Ayesha Singh penned an emotional caption, explaining her absence from social media. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from her fans and requested privacy while she is focused on her recovery.

Ayesha Singh expressed gratitude for fan’s love and support

She wrote, "Yaad hai jab mummy papa kehte the zada mat hasso abhi ro ge..so the first three pictures are khoob hasi and masti and last is what it is..Face is in recovery mode. PS:- Choice of song coz I m loving myself little bit more. (Remember when mom and dad used to say, "Don't laugh too much, you'll cry later." So, the first three pictures are full of laughter and fun, and the last one is the reality... Face is in recovery mode)."

Fan reactions

As soon as Ayesha Singh uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section with well wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery. A fan wrote, “Its nice to finally hear from you and I am so sorry you are not well. Will be praying for your speedy recovery and I am sure your health will bounce back in no time. Take care of your health.” Another fan commented, “You look so beautiful, miss you so much. I and my family are praying for your speedy recovery, get well soon.”

For those unaware, Ayesha Singh bid farewell to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in June last year as the show took a 20-year leap. This leap also saw several other lead actors such as Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, Aishwarya Sharma and more exit the series.

