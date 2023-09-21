Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh gives sneak peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While social media is flooded with celebrities celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, we also see Ayesha Singh's post where the actress offered a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ayesha rose to fame after essaying the lead character of Sai Joshi/Sai Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress instantly gained fame and was applauded for her performance. She was paired with Neil Bhatt, who played the role of Virat Chavan. Their on-screen chemistry was enjoyed by the viewers. However, their track in the show ended after a generation leap was introduced.

Ayesha Singh gives a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ayesha Singh visited her former co-star Mitaali Nag's home to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. For the uninformed, Mitaali essayed the role of Devyani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In these pictures, Ayesha looks beautiful as she is decked up in a gorgeous yellow ethnic outfit and Mitali is draped in a beautiful yellow saree. The actress is all smiles as she poses with her friends.

Sharing these snaps, Ayesha captioned, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone, may ganesh ji give us wisdom to do the right thing, may we always find our loved ones by our side and may we be of help to the needy. with @ishaanrajeshsingh @siddhartha_vankar @mitaalinag."

Take a look at Ayesha Singh's post-

Update about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Along with Ayesha and Neil, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also starred Aishwarya Sharma in a pivotal role. Aishwarya essayed Patralekha who was the antagonist. Earlier, the storyline revolved around the love triangle. Recently, the show took a generation leap and a new star cast was roped in to take the show ahead. Currently, the show stars Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh playing the lead role. Bhavika essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt reunite with cast for Ganpati celebrations