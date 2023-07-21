Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh says THIS about dating rumours

Small screen actress Ayesha Singh rose to fame as Dr Sai Joshi in Star Plus’s romantic drama Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin alongside Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Ayesha won audiences' hearts with her gorgeous looks, charming personality and fabulous acting chops. Her sizzling chemistry with the male lead, actor Neil Bhatt who played ACP Virat Chavan on the show was much appreciated earning them a nickname as SaiRat across social media platforms.

Following a successful run for many years, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin has taken a generational leap. The love story of Sai and Virat came to an end and the original leads including Ayesha Singh decided to make an exit from the show to make way for the new leads and fresh storyline. The story now focuses on the love triangle of Savi, Ishan and Reeva. Ayesha wished all the best to the new star cast ending her long journey on a happy note. Recently, the 27-year-old sat down for an interview with India Forums and decided to answer some interesting and tricky fan questions which also included dating rumors and a proposal.

Ayesha Singh addresses dating rumours

In a recent interview with India Forums, popular actress Ayesha Singh sat down to talk about her journey, career, struggles, ambitions, future projects and also some interesting fan questions which included dating rumours in detail. On being asked about her career, Ayesha went on to say that she had initially auditioned for a role in Colors tv show Choti Sardani but got rejected for not meeting the requirements of the role but successfully landed the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

On being asked about dating rumours, Ayesha said ‘Why would I answer this? It will be a breach of privacy, On being asked about her relationship status the actress said, Well I am not dating anyone so let this question pass’

Take a look at the post here

Ayesha Singh Work Front

On being asked about her future projects, Ayesha said, ' I am still trying to figure out what to take up next, There have been discussions on a few projects, however, I would like to take time before picking up anything. So I am taking time to finalise my new project ’.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 34: Abhishek Malhan hints at having a GF to Jad Hadid feeling disappointed; Top 3 moments