Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Sumit Singh's wedding pics LEAKED amid relationship rumors

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been creating quite a buzz due to its probable leap and the controversy surrounding Sumit Singh. A few media reports carried the scoop of Sumit Singh's alleged affair with Shagun Pandey and her apparent two-timing with another actor from her show. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Singh denied these allegations and mentioned that Shagun is only her friend. Amidst the controversy, pictures of Singh's previous marriage have been going viral on the internet.

Sumit Singh is married to a Film Director

While a lot has been written about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin's Sumit Singh's personal life lately, only a few know that she is married to a film director Pushpendra Singh. Sources suggest that Pushpendra and Sumit got married in 2018 and had a grand wedding celebration. In the pictures, Pushpendra and Sumit can be seen quite in love. The actress was also a part of Pushpendra's controversial film Ajmer-92'.

Sources also claim that the couple are proud parents of a baby boy, Rudhra.

Take a look at Sumit and Pushpendra's wedding pictures here:

Sumit Singh's reaction to the controversy

A few media reports suggested that Sumit Singh was two-timing with rumored boyfriend Shagun Pandey and another co-actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and when Pandey learned about the same, he reportedly barged into the sets of the show and confronted Singh along with the actor involved. Following the confrontation, Singh allegedly suffered a panic attack and the shoot of the show was halted. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Singh later debunked the rumors and clarified her stance.

Sumit Singh mentioned that Shagun is a friend and after hearing about her deteriorating health he came to the sets to meet her. She said, "The media reports are all fabricated. Yes, Shagun did come on the sets, but not because he is my boyfriend. I want to put the record straight that Shagun and I are not dating each other. We worked together in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. We have family relations."

She added that Shagun didn't create a scene on her sets nor did the shooting halted because of the incident.

