Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actor Neil Bhatt shares his opinion on the show's first episode post-leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated the hearts of Indian television viewers, becoming one of the most beloved shows on the small screen. Recently, the show took a big leap forward, resulting in the departure of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, who were the main actors in the series. These actors, along with Aishwarya Sharma, had been a part of the show from the beginning and impressed the audience with their incredible performances. Following the generation leap, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have been brought in to take on the lead roles. The first episode after the leap was aired on June 28.

Neil Bhatt shares his opinion on GHKPM:

In a recent interview with India Forums, former actor Neil Bhatt was asked for his thoughts on the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the generation leap. While talking about the story and Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's performance, Neil expressed his admiration for the first episode after the generation leap, stating, "I loved it." He mentioned his close bond with Shakti, as they began their careers together, and complimented Shakti's excellent work.

Speaking about Bhavika Sharma, Neil said that he met her on the sets of the show and she gave out very good vibes. He praised her performance in various scenes, including those with Kaaku, Bharti Patil ji, and the family." Further, Neil Bhatt added, "So when I saw these scenes, I truly felt that I was looking at an extension of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, like this is how the story should have moved ahead. I could connect with the story, at least I could because I have been a part of the show. So for me, it was a very good connecting point.''

Watch the video here-

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

After the leap, the show will now revolve around Savi (Bhavika Sharma), Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh). It is seen that Savi lives with Bhavani, her grandparents, and her cousin sister, Nalini. It is seen that Bhavani eagerly wants Savi to get married and doesn't want her to study. On the other hand, Savi wants to fulfil her parent's dream of becoming an IPS officer and struggles to accomplish her dreams. According to Tellychakkar's report, Paras Madaan has been recently roped in to play the parallel lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to avoid sharing screen space for next 5 years? Report