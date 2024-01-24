Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Gunshot to bring major twist in show; Savi and Ishaan's lives in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track revolves around Ishaan finding it difficult to inform his family about the truth that he got married to Savi.

Amidst the high-voltage drama in the show, the makers have planned to introduce yet another exciting twist.

Savi or Ishaan to be shot in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As per the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a mysterious person aims to shoot at Savi and Ishaan while they are engrossed in a deep talk; Savi notices the shooter and alerts Ishaan. The shooter shoots the gun. It will be interesting to see who took the bullet. This twist is set to create a storm in the lives of Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva.

The voiceover on the dramatic promo goes like this, "Ek haadsa kya badlega teen zindagiyaa?" (Will one tragedy change three lives.)

Have a look at the promo below

Ishaan and Savi get married

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) holds himself responsible for the deaths of Savi's family members. She is now left with only her sister Harini. Harini gets hospitalized after a major tragedy. Before slipping into the coma, Harini asks Ishaan to marry Savi and take her responsibility. Savi is also forced into the association, and they get married. The duo keep their marriage as a secret. Savi hides the sindoor in her hairline and other accessories of a married woman while she goes to college.

Ishaan and Reeva's wedding preparations

While Ishaan has married Savi (Bhavika Sharma), his wedding preparations with Reeva are in full swing at the Bhosale mansion. Ishaan has been trying to gather the courage to inform his family about his wedding. However, he is falling short of confidence. Surekha expresses her admiration for Ishaan as he agrees to marry the girl of her choice. Ishaan feels guilty as he has been hiding the biggest truth of his life, that he is already married to Savi.

