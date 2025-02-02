Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Hitesh Bharadwaj bids farewell to show in emotional post; says 'Eternally grateful'

Popular television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has undergone a significant leap, bringing an end to a cherished era for its lead actors, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj. The duo is no longer part of the show, and the team has onboarded new actors. Hitesh, who played Rajat, took to social media and reflected on the incredible journey he has had throughout his time on the show.

He uploaded a touching video montage summarizing his countless special moments spent on set with his fellow co-actors. The clip offers a delightful glimpse into the joyful and unforgettable times Hitesh Bharadwaj spent both on-screen and off-screen with Bhavika Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Ankita Khare, and other cast and crew members. In his emotional post, Hitesh poured out his emotions regarding his departure from the show, expressing deep gratitude for the unwavering support he received throughout his journey.

Take a look at the post here:

The actor wrote, "I remember the challenge and expectations the character of "Rajat" demanded from me at the start. Each shot was scrutinised , every episode - a test. But over time, the test became acceptance, and acceptance turned into love - the kind of love the audience has so generously given and continues to share. It's time to say goodbye and my heart is full."

The Imlie fame continued, "Rajat will always be a part of me. I see myself in every nuance of him—his flaws, his vulnerability, and his boundless ability to love - all mine :) To my Ghum family—you have my heart This journey has been more than just a role; it has been an experience of growth, deep connections, and unforgettable moments. The friendships, lessons, and love I have received will stay with me long after the cameras stop rolling. Eternally grateful."

Advertisement

For the uninformed, the new storyline will feature Sanam Johar, Param Singh, and Vaibhavi Hankare in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!