Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: How did Bhavika Sharma bag Savi's role? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated the hearts of Indian television viewers, becoming one of the most beloved shows on the small screen. The show recently underwent a generation leap, resulting in the departure of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, the lead actors of the daily soap. Stepping in to take on the lead roles are Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. Bhavika is seen essaying the character of Savi, the daughter of Virat and Sai.

Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Savi's role:

During a recent conversation with Tellychakkar, Bhavika Sharma, known as Savi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, revealed the story behind how she landed the lead role in this popular show. Bhavika shared that she had recorded the audition video from her own house, with little expectation of securing the role. On that same day, she had also recorded two other auditions. Surprisingly, she received a callback within a week. Although Bhavika received a call regarding work shifts, she wasn't sure if she had been finalized. However, Bhavika later learned that she had indeed been chosen for the role. As she began shooting for the series, it eventually premiered, and the rest is history.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

After the leap, it is seen that Savi lives with Bhavani, her grandparents and her cousin sister, Nalini. It is seen that Bhavani eagerly wants Savi to get married and doesn't want her to study. On the other hand, Savi wants to fulfil her parent's dream of becoming an IPS officer and struggles to accomplish her dreams.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on October 5, 2020, and has since become a favorite among audiences as a daily soap. Initially, the show revolved around a love triangle involving Sai (portrayed by Ayesha Singh), Virat (portrayed by Neil Bhatt), and Patralekha (portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma). After their exit, the show will now revolve around Savi (Bhavika Sharma), Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh)Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

