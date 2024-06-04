Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: How much do lead actors Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma charge per day?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of the most beloved shows on Indian television, has captivated audiences with its intricate storylines. Initially starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in lead roles, the show has undergone significant changes after their exit, including a major leap that introduced new characters and saw the exit of several original cast members.

Currently, the show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the main leads. However, recent speculations suggest that these two actors might be replaced soon, with new leads set to take their place. They have earned immense support and love for their roles. Let's take a look at the per-day fees these two charge for their roles.

Here's how much Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma charge

Shakti Arora, who has garnered a significant fan following, is reportedly earning Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Known for his strong performances and on-screen presence, Arora's remuneration reflects his stature in the television industry. He was also seen as one of the leads in Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya.

Bhavika Sharma, who portrays the character of Sai, also makes waves with her portrayal. She reportedly charges around Rs 50,000 per day for her role in the show. Sharma's fee underscores her growing popularity and the vital role she plays in the ongoing storyline.

Advertisement

Check out the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's post here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television, consistently delivering engaging and dramatic content. As the show potentially gears up for another shift in its cast, viewers remain eager to see how the narrative evolves and which new faces might join the ensemble.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini will join the cast post-leap. Reports suggest that Hitesh Bharadwaj (Udaariyaan) will be seen entering the show opposite Bhavika Sharma (Savi).

For now, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma continue to bring their characters to life, contributing to the show's ongoing success and maintaining its position as a favorite among television audiences.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Singh on her exit from show: 'It'll be difficult to move on'