Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Is Manasi Salvi returning to play Isha in Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers are set to introduce a leap! While Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh will no longer be seen in the show, Bhavika Sharma will continue to be a pivotal part post leap. Amidst the buzz about the upcoming leap, the makers have reportedly roped in new faces who will be a part of the show after the leap.

Along with Bhavika, another actor who will continue to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is Manasi Salvi. Manasi essayed the role of Isha, who was Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) mother.

Manasi Salvi returns to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Recently, confirming her comeback in the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Manasi Salvi shared a social media post and dropped a few BTS glimpses from the sets of the show. In this post, the actress is seen dressed as her character Isha and is seen wearing a gorgeous saree.

Sharing this post, Manasi Salvi wrote, "Love Right Back (heart emoticon) So much Love..So many Blessings & So much Patience. Thank you to each of you.. Aapke Ghar Aa Rahi Hoon…Phir Se #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin."

Take a look at the post here-

Everything about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh in lead roles. Now, the makers are set to take a leap in the show. Reportedly, the Bhosale family and Ishaan will die in a tragic accident in the show whereas Savi will manage to survive. Recently entered Karavir Bohra is also said to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Kaveri Priyam would play the parallel lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap. Joining her will be Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and Sagar Saini, who will be seen playing pivotal roles. Reports are that Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen playing the character of the new male lead in the show.

In the recently released promo, it is seen that Savi and Ishaan finally release their love for each other and decide to get married at Bhosale Institute. However, as soon as they meet, a sudden chaos occurs after everyone hears firing.

For the uninformed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin initially starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. As the the makers introduced a new leap, their track ended in the show and they had to take an exit from the show.

