Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan and Savi depict Virat and Sai's love story shocking everyone

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment to the viewers by introducing exciting twists in the tale. In the upcoming episodes, the makers will send the viewers down memory lane as Ishaan and Savi will depict Sai and Virat's love story.

Savi and Ishaan perform together and give a tribute to Sai and Virat

As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla a few days ago, Savi and Ishaan are all set to give a tribute to Sai and Virat. In the new promo released by the channel, Savi and Ishaan are seen performing together on the stage. The curtains open with Savi being dressed as Sai during her wedding sequence while Ishaan is seen being dressed as Virat. Seeing Ishaan perform with Savi leaves Bhosale's family members in the audience shocked.

Savi and Ishaan mouth the dialogues wherein they accept their marriage as a compromise and put garland on each others' necks. This makes the Bhosale family extremely uncomfortable as they don't want Savi and Ishaan to connect.

The previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had an exciting College Fest at Bhosale Institute wherein the students were seen indulging in many activities like painting, dancing, and acting among others. Durva and Ayush planned to cheat and win the competitions. They also tried their best to make Savi fail in these competitions.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started as a story about Sai and Virat getting married to each other as a compromise. However, they eventually fell in love. However, Virat's first love Pakhi doesn't move on which creates a ruckus between the couple.

As the show headed for a leap, actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh exited the show paving the way for Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora to take over as new leads and play the characters of Savi and Ishaan respectively.

