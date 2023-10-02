Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan finally takes stand for Savi? Is this how their love story begins?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been winning the hearts of the viewers. The show took a generation leap and a new cast entered the show. Actors Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora play the lead characters of Savi and Ishaan in the show. The story post leap revolves around Savi wanting to become an IAS officer and thus she gets admitted to the Bhonsle Institute run by Ishaan and his family. Ishaan has a strained relationship with his mother. Savi has been trying her best to make things better between Ishaan and his mother. Ishaan and Savi have been on opposite sides ever since the beginning but looks like their love story will kick start.

Ishaan takes a stand for Savi

In a recent promo released by the channel, Savi is seen being rusticated from the college and has been accused of cheating during exams. Savi walks out of the college while students shame her. However, Ishaan realizes her passion and dedication and stops her. He asks her to not leave the college against his family's wish. This leaves Savi surprised.

Have a look at the promo

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before leap

Even before Leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rocked because of its exciting twists and turns. The show starred actors like Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt in lead roles. Aishwarya Sharma's character was eased out weeks before the leap while post-leap, Ayesha and Neil also exited the show. The show gave the showbiz world power couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt as the duo fell in love and got married while being a part of the show.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh continue to enjoy their breaks respectively, Aishwarya Sharma participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and became the first finalist of the show. Sharma and husband Neil are rumored to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Meanwhile, Ayesha was also offered Bigg Boss 17, but she refused to participate as she wants to focus on her acting career. She is apparently in talks to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11.

