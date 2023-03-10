Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers share an update about the fire, say 'Everyone is safe on the sets'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The show is quite popular amongst the audience and enjoys a massive number of viewers. Owing to its interesting plot, the show has hooked the attention of the audience and continues to do so. The show often ranks in the top 5 charts and never fails to entertain the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set catches fire:

Today, March 10, in an unfortunate incident, the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin caught fire at 4 pm in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai. Reportedly, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the show while the shooting was going on. There was an upcoming sequence in the show in which the house catches fire but unfortunately, things went out of control and the fire engulfed the entire set.

All crew members and artists present on the sets were safely evacuated and an investigation shall soon be carried out to determine the cause of this incident. An official statement too has been issued by its production house - Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films.

A spokesperson from Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films mentioned, “The members of the cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are safe and unharmed by the unfortunate fire incident at the set today. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety and well-being. While we will set up an inquiry to go to the root cause of the fire, our focus is also to work towards providing continuity and keeping the viewers engaged."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Patralekha (essayed by Aishwarya). The show airs everyday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

