Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to avoid sharing screen space for next 5 years? Report

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated the hearts of Indian television viewers, becoming one of the most beloved shows on the small screen. The series premiered on October 5, 2020, and has since become a favorite among audiences as a daily soap. Initially, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolved around a love triangle involving Sai (portrayed by Ayesha Singh), Virat (portrayed by Neil Bhatt), and Patralekha (portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma). Neil and Ayesha's on-screen chemistry was cherished by fans, who affectionately referred to them as 'SaiRat'. However, as the storyline evolved, the makers decided to introduce a generation leap and have now introduced new actors to carry the story forward.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to avoid sharing screen space:

According to a report from India Forums, it has been revealed that popular stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will not be seen together on screen for the next 5 years. In order to preserve the legacy of this beloved on-screen couple, Star Plus has reportedly signed a contract with them. As per the contract, the actors will not they will not appear together in any projects for the next five years. This means that viewers will have a final opportunity to witness their chemistry in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

After a 20-year-generation leap, the show will revolve around Sai and Virat's daughter Savi. Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Gulia Singh have been chosen to play the lead roles. However, the current lead actors, Ayesha Singh, and Neil Bhatt, will not continue to be a part of the show after the leap. The post-leap storyline will revolve around two female leads and a male lead.

Bhavika Sharma will be seen essaying the role of Savi who will also be seen following her father's steps to become a police officer. On the other hand, Sai and Virat's son Vinayak will become a doctor. In the new promo, which was introduced by the veteran actress Rekha, we see that Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, loves some other girl, but he has to marry Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma. Savi will be exactly like her mother and she will also choose responsibility over her love. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

