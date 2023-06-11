Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt's fees per episode will make your jaws drop

Neil Bhatt, known for his amazing acting prowess, never fails to entertain the audience and continues to do so. The actor has been a part of the showbiz industry for several years now and has carved a niche for himself. Apart from being a fabulous actor, he is also an excellent dancer. Over the years, Neil has starred in several fictional and non-fictional shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh, Zindagi Ki Har Rang... Gulaal, Nach Le Ve With Saroj Khan, Ramayan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Smart Jodi, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and others.

Undoubtedly, Neil has had an illustrious career and has impressed viewers whenever he appeared on the screen. At present, Neil Bhatt is busy winning the hearts of the audience by portraying the role of ACP Virat Chavan in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows presently and has a massive number of viewers. In the show, Neil is paired opposite Ayesha Singh, who essays the role of Sai Joshi.

Neil Bhatt's fees for each episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil, portraying the show's lead character, demands a significant fee per episode owing to his exceptional acting prowess and soaring popularity. As per a report by Times Now, this talented actor charges a staggering Rs 1 lakh per episode for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It's true! This firmly establishes Neil as a highly bankable actors in the entertainment industry. His accomplishments and the demand he garners serve as a testament to his remarkable talent and relentless dedication.

Take a look at the post here-

Neil Bhatt's personal life:

Neil Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma while shooting for their Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and both instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot. Neil and Aishwarya had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.

Speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

