Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not Karanvir Bohra, THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant was first offered role of Bhavar

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to witness another leap in the coming times. The show is already offering high-voltage drama with the Bhosale family approaching their end and gearing up to bid adieu to the viewers.

The drama series recently welcomed seasoned actor Karanvir Bohra to the cast as Inspector Bhavar Patil. But did you know that Karanvir was not the first choice for this challenging character? Well, it was none other than the multitalented star, Vishal Aditya Singh.

GHKKPM makers initially considered Vishal Aditya Singh to play Bhavar

According to a Times Now/Telly Talk report, a source close to the show revealed that the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were keen on casting Vishal Aditya Singh for the role of Inspector Bhavar Patil. However, he declined the offer due to reasons best known to him. Later, the creators finalized Karanvir Bohra for the pivotal character.

Furthermore, the source in the report also informed that the Bigg Boss 13 fame was also in the race to play the main lead post the leap. However, as per the report, he refused this offer as well.

Who is expected to appear in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the leap?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see the Bhosale family facing a tragic accident. With their track wrapping up, the makers will bring new faces to spice up the storyline.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kaveri Priyam has been locked in to play the parallel lead while Choti Sarrdaarni actor Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen as the new male lead in place of Shakti Arora, who will also die along with his entire family.

Besides Hitesh and Kaveri, Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and Sagar Saini will also reportedly join the teleserial post-leap.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It made a major transition with the first generational leap after which Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora were roped in to essay the key roles.

Despite being fast-forwarded, the daily soap was thriving on the TRP charts until recently. Makers planned to introduce a leap after the ratings of the show dipped significantly.

