Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap PROMO: Will Savi's closeness with student Saisha help her to move on from past?

After much wait, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has finally taken a seven-year leap and new actors have stepped in to entertain the audiences. The show has been audience's favorite daily soap and always kept viewers intrigued with its interesting twists and turns. Since several days, the reports about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap were doing rounds and now the makers finally took the big step.

Giving a glimpse of the upcoming storyline and characters, the makers released an intriguing promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the channel's official social media page.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap promo:

A few hours back, Star Plus dropped the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap promo which features Bhavika Sharma, and Hitesh Bharadwaj along with child artist Amayra Khurana. Bhavika, who essays Savi, will be seen as a teacher post-leap.

As the promo begins, we see Savi helping her student Saisha by tying her plaits and complaining to her that her father is always late. Saisha agrees with Savi and mentions that her father is late always. Savi tells Saisha, "Aane do papa ko, hum milke unki pitti karenge."

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's post-leap promo here-

Saisha agrees and also says, "Meko aapke sath time spend karne bohot maza aata hai." Savi assures the little girl that even she likes spending time with her. Saisha mistakenly addresses Savi as her mother and then corrects herself and calls her teacher.

Simultaneously, Saisha's father (Hitesh Bharadwaj) enters and Ishaani calls him "Papa." Savi scolds Saisha's father for being late and reminds him that picking up his daughter from school should be his first priority. Saisha's father sternly replies to Savi that she should mind her own business. He tells her that she is a teacher and shouldn't act like Saisha's mother. The promo ends.

The caption of this promo reads, "Beet gaye hain 7 saal, badal gaye hain Savi ke haalaat! Kal jo khud padhti thi, Aaj wo nanhi si jaan ko padhaati hai! Aakhir kyun judd raha hai Savi aur iss nanhi si jaan ka rishta? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, #NayaSeason, Kal se, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode:

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Isha takes the bullet in her hand that was targeted by Bhanwar Patil towards Ishaan (Shakti Arora). The Bhosale family including Rao saheb and Akka saheb praise Isha and accept her love for her son Ishaan. The Bhosale family realizes Savi and Ishaan's love for each other and asks them to get married. Reeva sacrifices her love for Ishaan as he is in love with Savi.

Savi and Ishaan get married in presence of their family. Meanwhile, Bhanwar again enters and shoots Savi. Ishaan then loses his calm and attacks Ishaan. He shoots Ishaan multiple times. Ishaan, without giving up, attacks Bhanwar. Bhanwar dies on the spot. Meanwhile, Ishaan is severely harmed as he was shot multiple times.

Towards the end of the episode, Savi is claimed to be fine after undergoing surgery. On the other hand, Ishaan is on his deathbed and takes a promise from his parents. He asks his parents to get Savi married in the future after he dies. Isha and Shantanu promise Ishaan that they will always be with Savi. Ishaan dies.

Kaveri Priyam, Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and Sagar Saini are also roped in to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap along with Hitesh and Amayra.

