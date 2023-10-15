Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Are Savi and Ishaan coming closer?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, has garnered immense love from the audience despite the generation gap. The show revolves around an intriguing story where Ishaan (played by Shakti Arora) and Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma) find themselves at odds with several misunderstandings. As things begin to fall into place, Ishaan and Savi start to draw closer to each other. In the upcoming week, their relationship takes a new turn as Savi and Ishaan develop feelings for each other.

Ishaan and Savi are developing feelings for each other

The promo opens with Savi telling Ishaan that he runs a renowned college and the lock of the girl's hostel room keeps getting stuck. As Ishaan demonstrates how things can be sorted with ease, the handle unexpectedly breaks.

Ishaan ingeniously fixes the door using hair oil, but as he's about to leave, the door handle unexpectedly comes off. Savi grows concerned about how they'll manage to get out. In an attempt to lighten the mood, Ishaan suggests playing antakshari to pass the time. Suddenly, a mouse appears, startling Ishaan, and Savi can't hold back her laughter. Ishaan jumps onto a table in fear, and as he leaps off, Savi skillfully prevents him from falling. In that moment, their eyes lock. Later, they both glance in different directions, avoiding each other's gaze.

Are they falling for each other? Stay tuned to find out more.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with a love triangle between Virat, Pakhi, and Sai. The show starred popular actors like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh respectively. The show recently took a generation leap due to which the main leads exited paving the way for a new generation to take over.

In order to bring a fresh wave in the story, Sai and Virat die. As the earlier leads exited, the makers roped in Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma to play the characters of Ishaan and Savi in the show. The audiences love the story-line of the show which is being reflected on the TRP charts.

