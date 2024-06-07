Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan and Savi's love story to meet tragic end; former to be shot?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading towards a leap and before that, the makers have worked upon an intriguing twist to end Ishaan and Savi's love story. The show is slated to take a leap of ten-years post which many actors including Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and other Bhosale family members will mark their exits from the show.

Sources suggest that Bhavika Sharma will mostly be retained. Now, the channel has released a new promo of the show wherein Savi and Ishaani's love story seems to end on a bad note.

New promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As informed by Pinkvilla, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan will decide to get married in a temple and will face a tragedy. The promo depicting a similar track has been released wherein Ishaan and Savi are happy with their upcoming marriage.

Savi writes her exam and rushes to marry Ishaan. However, before they could meet each other, chaos ensued with someone firing bullets, blasting a bomb, and causing a fire.

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Post leap changes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Almost all the actors baring Bhavika Sharma and Karanvir Bohra are slated to exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Pallavi Pradhan, Sagar Saini, Kaveri Priyam and Varun Jain have been roped in to enter the show post leap in pivotal roles.

Reports suggest Hitesh Bharadwaj is being roped in to play the new male lead in the show. While there's a buzz that Bhavika Sharma can also be eased out and makers considering Aastha Sharma and Richa Rathore for the show, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same.

Shakti Arora on his exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora revealed that he was surprised to know about the leap news in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as he felt that the show was doing quite well and didn't really need a leap. He also mentioned that romance was missing from the show which can probably be one of the reasons why the TRPs decreased.

He asserted that if the makers would have added a dash of romance, the show might return to its original glory.

He said, "Along with audiences, I was also waiting for Savi and Ishaan to fall in love and I was looking forward to their dramatic love story. We would often discuss how they're always fighting and there wasn't any romance."

He continued, "In my tenure of one year, I have hardly shot for four to five romantic scenes. I was told that more than romance, nok-jhok works for the show. I was OK with it too, because we were getting numbers."

Sumit Singh on her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sumit Singh who plays the character of Reeva in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also exclusively shared her thoughts about exiting from the show. She mentioned that she learned about the leap from elsewhere and not from the production house and was shocked to learn about the same.

She revealed that she gave her all to the character and tried to play every emotion to perfection. She added that she loved playing the character and it's difficult for her to move on.

Sumit Singh said, "Honestly, I'm quite attached to the character of Reeva. All the emotions that she faced, be it love, sacrifice or pain, I gave my all to the character and it will be difficult to move on from the character which is so dear to me. I loved being Reeva, getting dressed as her, feeling emotions like her."

The show started with Niel Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as leads playing the roles of Virat, Sai and Pakhi respectively.

