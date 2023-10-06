Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan backs Savi to achieve dreams after discovering truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, has been garnering immense love from the audience despite the generation leap. The show has been revolving around an engaging storyline where Ishaan (played by Shakti Arora) and Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma) are at loggerheads and have several misunderstandings. It was recently seen that Savi is blamed for cheating and gets rusticated from Bhosale Institute. However, Ishaan finds the truth that his sister Durva is the main culprit.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo:

Star Plus recently shared Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo on their official social media handle and offered a sneak peek into the upcoming twist of the show. In this promo, we see Savi remembering her parents Sai and Virat as she looks at their picture. She apologizes to her parents for sacrificing her dreams as fate is not helping her to achieve her dreams. It is then seen that Ishaan arrives as he is looking for her and tells her that he is looking for her everywhere. Savi tells Ishaan that her parents must not be proud of her as she has been tagged as shameless and her character is assassinated.

Savi tells Ishaan that she has decided to return to Ramtek and sacrifice her dreams. Ishaan then stops Savi and praises her dedication to her goals. He then promises Savi to support and help her to fulfill her dreams.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo here-

It will be interesting to see how Ishaan and Savi overcome obstacles, and if love blossoms between them. The caption of this promo read, "Iss mushkil ghadi mein Ishaan bana hai Savi ka humraahi, kya ab wo dono milkar paar karenge ye chunauti? Dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, iss Guruvaar se, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Details about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Ayesha Singh (Sai), Neil Bhatt (Virat), and Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) in lead roles. The show then took a generation leap and the actors thus took an exit from the show. After the leap, Bhavika Sharma (Savi), Shakti Arora (Ishaan), and Sumit Singh (Reeva) were roped in to play lead roles. Along with them, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

