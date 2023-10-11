Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan faces opposition from family for supporting Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Ishaan having a change of heart. He has realized that Savi is a bright student and takes his institute to different heights. He also has a lot of trust in Savi's ability to make it big in whatever she wishes to do in life. In the previous episodes, Ishaan helped Savi to stop his rustication and exposed his own family member Durva. While Savi was blamed for cheating during examinations, Ishaan proved that it wasn't Savi but Durva who was cheating in college. The revelation led to Savi's rustication orders being refrained.

Ishaan faces resentment from his family for supporting Savi

Ishaan not only helps Savi to stop her rustication but also ends up at Shantanu's house (where Savi also lives) and tries to change Savi's mind on leaving the institution. Shantanu and Isha get impressed seeing Ishaan trying to fix things between him and Savi. However, Ishaan faces resentment from Bhonsle's family members for supporting Savi. In the recent clip released by the channel, Nishi emphasizes Durva being expelled from the college post her cheating was exposed. However, Ishaan asks him to not do the same and to let her study in the college. The discussion turns into an argument when Kakasaheb confronts Ishaan on visiting Shantanu- Isha's house to convince Savi to stay a part of Bhonsle Institute. The family members try to manipulate Ishaan into saying that whatever the college does for Sai, she will always be known as Isha's student.

Have a look at Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's video shared by the channel

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin prior to leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off as a love triangle between Virat, Pakhi, and Sai. The show starred popular actors like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh respectively. The show recently took a generation leap due to which the main leads exited paving the way for a new generation to take over.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

As the earlier leads exited, the makers roped in Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma to play the characters of Ishaan and Savi in the show. The audiences love the story-line of the show which has been reflected on the TRP charts.

