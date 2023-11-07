Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan plans surprise birthday party for Savi; will he succeed?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Savi and Ishaan's bond has become stronger with time. They've worked out their differences and are now on the same page. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Ishaan plans a surprise birthday party for Savi.

Ishaan fears the surprise birthday party may be spoiled

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan has a surprise birthday party plan ready for Savi. However, He fears the same to be spoilt as Shukla ji gets into a conversation with Savi. Savi takes Shukla ji's blessings as he asks her questions while Ishaan overhears the same. He hopes Shukla ji doesn't reveal the surprise party to Savi.

Furthermore, Savi informs Shukla ji that she plans to meet Tai post the council meeting. This leaves Ishaan stressed as he intends to start the party late in the evening.

Savi complains to her grandmother

Isha gets Savi's Aaji to surprise her and while they're in the car, Savi video-calls her. Aaji fears the surprise getting spoiled and thus disconnects the call, leaving her upset. Later, Aaji calls Savi and tells her that she couldn't receive the call because of network issues. Savi expresses her disappointment at being away from her loved ones on her special day. Aaji reassures her that their blessings are always with her.

GHum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before generation leap

Before Generation Leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was led by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh. The trio were loved immensely by the viewers. They played the characters of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai respectively.

Post-generation leap in the show, the makers roped in Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora to play the characters of Savi and Ishaan respectively. The show is getting the love of the audiences. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently the top show across all TV channels.

