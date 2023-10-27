Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan questions Savi's capabilities without knowing truth: WATCH

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has found immense love among the audience despite the generation gap. The show revolves around a fascinating story in which Ishaan (played by Shakti Arora) and Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma). The love story is yet to begin and a new problem is starting to hinder their bond. In the upcoming epsiode, we will see that Savi misses an important test and Ishaan is furious at her. Someone has instigated to Ishaan that Savi is using him.

How will Savi prove her innocence to Ishaan?

In the promo we see, Ishaan is furious at Savi. She has missed a very important test because of her carelessness. As Ishaan(Shakti Arora) reaches the office, he is unable to control his anger. He takes a glass of water and in the meantime, Savi enters. She says to Ishaan that she has prepared for this exam to the core and they must consider her to give the test again in a special case.

Here take a look-

At the Navratri party, one of Savi's batchmates tells Ishaan that he has given Savi a lot of privileges but does she consider Ishaan her guru? Ishaan slams the papers in front of Savi and tells her that here is her question paper. He reminds her that this is a conference room and belongs to the board of directors. Ishaan says to Savi that she can't come and go to any place without proper authorization. He asks Savi to take proper permission to come inside.

Savi is shocked by his behavior and asks permission to come in. Ishaan denies her entry. She asks Ishaan to give her a chance to explain. Savi clarified that she has been stuck in a problem but will explain it to him another time. Ishaan shouts at her and asks her what she thinks of herself. Does she think that she is a royalty? Ishaan says that the exam which was supposed to be taken at 11 am for Savi will be taken at 2 pm. Ishaan says to Savi that the authorities contacted her and Ishaan but she was busy doing something stupid.

Savi tries to clarify but Ishaan doesn't let her say a single word. He shuns Savi by saying that because of her the whole reputation of the college is at stake. Ishaan calls her irresponsible even when knowing that Savi has an example she was enjoying herself with Bajirao. Ishaan says to Savi that she is a bright student but does have a passion for doing something for the country. Ishaan thanks Savi saying that she has broken his now if she had broken it after, he would have been very hurt. Savi is deeply hurt after Ishaan tells her that making her student was a mistake and now regrets it.

Will Savi now justify her negligence? Will she tell Ishaan the truth? Stay tuned to know more about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

