Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to deliver high-intense drama in its forthcoming episodes. The show is heading towards an interesting turn with Ishaan finally realizing his feelings for Savi and all ready to make the much-awaited move for his love.

The drama series revolves around the love triangle between Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva played by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

Ishaan decides to call off his wedding with Reeva

In a glimpse from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan is seen getting emotional as he looks at his picture with Savi and recalling their fond memories. A servant comes with a bouquet and a gift with Ishaan and Reeva’s photo on it. Ishaan asks him to put it on the bed.

When he sees his picture with Reeva, he begins to compare it with the one featuring him with Savi. At this moment, Ishaan’s inner self questions him about his actions like taking out the engagement ring. He admits that he cannot live with Reeva as he loves Savi.

Ishaan portrayed by Shakti Arora asserts, "Mein yeh nahi janta Savi mere pyaar ko accept karegi ya nahi. Mujhe nahi pata mein Savi ki nafrat ko pyaar mein tabdeel kar paunga ya nahi. (I don't know if Savi will accept my love or if I will be able to change her hatred for me into love)"

He continues, “Lekin mein itna janta hun ki mein Savi se pyaar karta hun. Woh mere pyaar ki kadar kare ya na kare lekin ab mere dil mein uske liye feelings badalne wali nahi hain (But I do know that I love her. Whether she cares for my love or not, my feelings for her will not change now).”

Furthermore, Ishaan chooses not to give false hopes to Reeva and his family anymore. He decides to stop his and Reeva’s wedding preparations. Ishaan says that he will go to Reeva and inform her about his intentions. He also braces himself for Reeva’s punishment for him.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Ishaan ko Savi se ho raha hai pyaar, lekin kya iss pyaar ko wo anjaam de paayega? (Ishaan Is falling in love with Savi. But will he be able to give any direction to this love ?)”

Take a look at the promo here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

