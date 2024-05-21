GHum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is set for major changes in the future and the makers are trying to wrap up the story and begin with the post-leap story of the show soon. Ahead of the leap, the show witnesses a high-voltage drama and yet another tragedy in Savi's life as her tea stall catches fire. However, Ishaan risks his own life to save Savi.

Ishaan jumps into the fire to save Savi

Savi's tea stall catches fire creating chaos at the location. Everybody tries to save themselves. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) sees the fire and gets emotional thinking about the time she started the stall and managed to start afresh on her own. She goes into the stall to take important pieces of stuff from there, despite the fire. Ishaan sees the same and gets worried. He too, jumps in the fire to save Savi. He gets the container where Savi's money was kept. He also gets the photo frame of Savi's parents Sai and Virat. He successfully gets her out of the fire.

Take a look at a glimpse of the scene from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

After getting rescued by Ishaan (Shakti Arora), Savi questions him about his act of saving her when he had previously claimed not to be bothered by her at all. Reeva learns that Ishaan risked his own life for Savi and is shocked to hear the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap

As per reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headed for a 10-year-old leap. It is reported that only Bhavika Sharma aka Savi will be retained post leap while all the other actors will exit the show. Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the show as Savi's psycho lover.

Shakti Arora on leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora revealed that he isn't aware of the leap in the show as nothing has been communicated to him. He also mentioned that all he knew was a new entry in the show. He added that he hopes the ratings of the show improves with the new entry and twists.

Karanvir Bohra on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karanvir Bohra stated that he was quite intrigued by the character he was offered in the show. He is ecstatic to play a cop for the first time and is looking forward to being a part of the show. He will be playing the character of Bhanvar Patil, Savi's psycho lover in the show.

Talking about repeating his psycho lover act after Viraj Dobriyal in Saubhagyavati Bhav, Karanvir added that he loves to be hated and that's what kicks him and he thrives on that. He mentioned his aspiration to become the meanest villain of the entertainment industry across mediums.

Rekha might introduce the new chapter of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bollywood veteran Rekha has been closely associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has shot for several promos of the show. Now that the show is speculated to take a leap, there was conjecture regarding Rekha coming on board again to introduce the new phase in the show.

Karanvir Bohra also shared his excitement about the speculations and mentioned that Rekha's association with the show would add value to the same.

