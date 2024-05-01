Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on TV. The show recently headed towards a compelling development, with Savi discovering the reason why Ishaan married her. She puts aside the feelings she developed for Ishaan and lashes out at him.

After Savi leaves the Bhosale household, Raosaheb tells Ishaan that instead of marrying Savi, he should have settled the matter by giving her money. While Ishaan listens to his father calmly, Chinmay goes on to question his low mentality.

GHKKPM stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh in the central roles of Savi, Ishaan, and Reva, respectively.

Chinmay bashes Raosaheb

The latest highlight from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin posted on the official Instagram account of StarPlus begins Raosaheb trying to make Ishaan regret his decision of marrying Savi. He points towards Savi and states, “Log bilkul thik kehte hain Ishaan- Daya uspar karo jo iske layak hai aur hamdardi uspar jo hakdaar hai. Galat insaan par daya dikhayega woh dard hi dega badle mein tujhe

Raosaheb lectures Ishaan for his over-kind nature and says he shouldn’t have married Savi. Instead, he could have helped her financially.

Chinmay intervenes and claps on Raosaheb’s thinking. He questions how he can measure someone’s emotions and lives with money. Chinmay further asks Raosaheb to share the price he weighs his family in, leaving him fuming with anger.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Savi ko paise dekar rafa-dafa karne ki baat karne waale Raosaheb, kya Chinmay ke sawaalon ke jawaab de paayenge? (Will Raosaheb, who is advising to make settlements by offering money to Savi, be able to answer Chinmay’s questions?).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earned an ardent following with its first generation itself. The show, which began with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

