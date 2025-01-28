Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Rekha introduces NEW cast; Sanam Johar and THESE two actors roped in

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television. Known for showcasing love triangles since its inception, the show is set to welcome new faces in the lead roles. Yes, the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is undergoing a revamp, and lead actors Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj will no longer be a part of the show. The makers have already revealed the first promo of the new storyline, where the legendary actress Rekha introduces the new lead actors.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their official Instagram handle. In the promo, Rekha recalls poet Mirza Ghalib's shayari as she narrates the new storyline of the show. She mentions how unfulfilled wishes bring endless suffering. Speaking about the characters, Rekha reveals that the love story of the couple, Sanam's character and Tejaswini, was nothing less than a fairytale. A glimpse of the male and female protagonists' love story is showcased.

The legendary actress further reveals how Tejaswini's dreams were shattered and her love remained incomplete. It is then shown that Sanam's character leaves Tejaswini. Tejaswini is later seen with her husband, played by Param Singh . When Tejaswini meets her former lover after some time, it is revealed that her husband and her ex-partner are friends. Tejaswini and her ex are both shocked to see each other.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Advertisement

The caption of this promo reads, "Haqiqat aur khwaaish ke beech fasi hai Tejaswini ki kahani. Aakhir kiske saath aage badhegi uski zindagani?Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, iss Guruvaar se, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

For the uninformed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new storyline will feature Sanam Johar, Param Singh and Vaibhavi Hankare in lead roles.

After this promo was uploaded, Sanam's girlfriend Abigail Pande cheered for him and commented, "Go babyyyyy @sanamjohar." Krystle Dsouza also wished luck to Sanam.

Speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ongoing storyline, the show stars Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles. While Bhavika plays the role of Savi, Hitesh essays the role of Rajat. Bhavika and Hitesh had exclusively informed Pinkvilla about their exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Hitesh Bharadwaj CONFIRMS his exit; says 'It was a good break for my career'