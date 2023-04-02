Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Sai marries Dr. Satya; Is it the end of Sai and Virat's love story?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. The show has hooked the attention of the audience for a while now and continues to do so by delivering engaging content. Its sudden twists and turns and high-octane drama are loved by the viewers. Recently, the viewers witnessed the entry of Harshad Arora in the show, who essays Dr. Satya. Dr. Satya is Ayesha Singh aka Sai's colleague in the show, and both are seen sharing a cordial bond. However, soon the viewers will witness an interesting twist in the show when Sai would decide to marry Dr. Satya leaving Virat heartbroken.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Sai (Ayesha Singh) dressed in a bridal outfit, whereas Virat (Neil Bhatt) is decked up in the groom's outfit. Virat is seen reaching the temple to tie the knot with Sai however it is seen that Sai marries Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora), and Virat looks shocked seeing both of them. The audio in Sai's voice says, "Aaj tumhare pyaar ke khatir ek nayi shurwat karni hogi. Aaj tumhare pyaar ke khatir ek vaada nibhana hoga. Tumhara pyaar tumhari khushi ab farz hai mera. Aur iss farz ke khatir muje kisi aur ka haath thamna hoga."

The caption of this promo read, "Jiska haath thaamne chale hai Virat, usne chunn liya hai kisi aur ka saath. Par aakhir kyon liya Sai ne Dr. Satya se shaadi karneka faisla? Iss #BumperApril mein dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, 9th April se, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Promo here-

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Patralekha (essayed by Aishwarya). Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus. The special episodes of the show will start airing on April 9.

