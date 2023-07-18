Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Savi elopes from her marriage and meets Ishaan; Here's what happens next

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a hugely popular TV show with a massive fan base. In the past, it featured Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Asihwarya Sharma as the main characters. However, the show took a leap in time and introduced new leads, including Bhavika Sharma (Savi), Shakti Arora (Ishaan), and Sumit Singh (Reeva). Ishaan and Reeva's parents want them to marry each other, while Savi's grandmother Bhavani insists that Savi gives up her dreams and marry a boy. Recently, the makers of the show released a new promo, giving fans a glimpse of what's coming up next.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. In this new promo, Savi is shown being pressured to marry and give up her dream of becoming an IPS officer, which makes her remember her parents Sai and Virat. However, her grandmother encourages Savi to pursue her dreams instead of getting married, so Savi decides to elope from her marriage. She goes to Bhosale Institute to meet Ishaan and asks for admission because she wants to become an IPS officer. However, Ishaan refuses to grant her admission, saying she left her family to chase her dreams. Savi then throws a challenge to Ishaan saying that she will somehow get admission to Bhosale Institute.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Apne sapne ko poora karne ke liye Savi ne chhodi hai apni shaadi. Lekin kya wo Ishaan ke naa ko haan mein badal paayegi? Aur kya iss safar mein milegi use apnon ki madad? Dekhiyega zaroor #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Along with Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

