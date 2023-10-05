Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Savi gets rusticated from institute; will Ishaan save her?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show is very well-received and is one of the TOP 3 shows across channels. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora play the lead roles in the project. The show revolves around Savi and Ishaan's unusual love story. The current track of the show revolves around the management of Bhonsle Institute conspiring against Savi and expelling her from the college by accusing her of cheating during exams.

Ishaan is in a dilemma as Savi gets rusticated

As per the new promo, Savi is informed about her rustication which has left her distraught. All proofs are against her. While Ishaan doesn't believe that Savi can do something like cheating he can't do anything to help her since all the evidences are against her. Ishaan is stuck in a dilemma as to whether Savi's career will be spoilt because of one wrong decision taken by the management of the Bhonsle Institute. It will be exciting to see if Ishaan will succeed in proving Savi innocent and canceling her rustication orders.

Have a look at the recent promo of the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off as a love triangle between Virat, Sai, and Pakhi played by actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. The characters became household names while the actors got immense recognition from the show. The show recently went for a generation leap paving the way for new lead actors while previous actors exited the show. The show gave the viewers power couple Neil and Aishwarya. The duo fell in love while filming the show's initial tracks. Soon after, they made their relationship official and got married.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

There was a lot of chatter about the show post leap as people contemplated its success given the fact that the primary cast who were the crowd's favorite were exited from the show. However, the show continued to win viewers' hearts with its gripping storyline. The show maps Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) strained relationship with his mother as she left her in his childhood days. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has been trying her best to mend things between the mother-son duo.

