Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, has been one of the top-rated shows on screens of late. The show has a massive number of audience who are hooked on the storyline and await more twists. Now, a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin offers a sneak peek into the upcoming twists and turns in the show.

Savi's first step towards independence:

A few minutes back, Star Plus dropped a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official social media handle. In this promo, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is seen taking orders in a restaurant and is dressed like a waitress. Soon Ishaan and Surekha arrive and the latter instigates Ishaan against Savi saying that she is disrespecting the Bhosale family.

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) then asks Savi why she didn't ask anyone if she needed money. Surekha then taunts Savi saying that if she had agreed to her terms then she would have been in a better condition. Savi then tells Surekha that she is working as a waitress for her future. She tells her that she wants to earn money on her own and complete her education with her money to become an IAS officer.

Advertisement

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo here-

Savi taunts Ishaan saying that she doesn't wish to complete her education because of the scholarship given. The caption reads, "Ab humari Savi pichhe nahin hategi. Khud waiter ka kaam karke, IAS banne ke sapne ko poora karegi! Dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was seen that Savi and Ishaan getting married in a temple instead of marrying Reeva. Reeva and the Bhosale family are shocked to learn about their marriage and blame Savi for manipulating Ishaan and trapping him. Meanwhile, Savi gets injured as she gets kidnapped and Ishaan saves her. Ishaan then asks Savi to stay in Bhosale's house as they are married.

Meanwhile, Surekha has asked Reeva to stay in the Bhosale house. She finds Reeva an ideal daughter-in-law. Also, Savi faces backlash at college as Durva instigates everyone against her. Ishaan interrupts and saves Savi from the insult. Reeva is upset seeing Ishaana and Savi's closeness.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi gets humiliated in college; Ishaan takes stand for her