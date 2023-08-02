Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Will Ishaan deny admission to Savi because of Isha?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, has successfully grabbed the attention of the ardent viewers of the show. Despite the generation leap, the show is receiving immense love from the viewers and is doing well on the TRP charts as well. Speaking about the current storyline, it is seen that Savi has a dream of getting admission to Pune's best college, Bhosale Institute. However, Ishaan creates obstacles for her because Savi is connected to his mom Isha, who left him when he was a child. Also, Ishaan is upset with Savi because she left her family to pursue her dreams.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official social media handle. The new promo of the show gives a glimpse of the upcoming twist. In the promo, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) being happy as she gets accepted into Bhosale Institute. But her joy quickly turns into worry when she realizes she can't afford the fees. Luckily, her teacher, Isha (Manasi Salvi), comes to her rescue and gives her the money she needs to join the college.

However, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) tells Savi how Isha who is supporting her, abandoned him during his childhood. Ishaan warns Savi that anyone who accepts help from Isha will eventually end up getting hate from him. As a result, Ishaan tears up Savi's admission form, leaving her shocked and confused. Will Savi's hard work, intelligence, and dreams be wasted because of Ishaan's childhood trauma?

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo here-

The caption of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo read, "Admission ke liye Isha ke roop mein Savi ko mili hai madad. Lekin kya unn donon ko ek saath dekhkar Ishaan ab Savi ke sapnon ke beech rukaavat banaayega? Dekhiye #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, iss Shanivaar-Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Several other actors such as Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to play pivotal roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

